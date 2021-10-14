David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $108.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.