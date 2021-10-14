Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

DWLD opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

