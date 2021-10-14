Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $636,707.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $90.03 million and $636,707.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $260.76 or 0.00450821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,686.17 or 0.99731964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.94 or 0.06500460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.