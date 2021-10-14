Decentraland Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $70.37 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,035,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,955,591 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

