Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,486.97

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,486.97 ($58.62) and traded as high as GBX 4,816 ($62.92). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,756 ($62.14), with a volume of 242,791 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,024.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,486.97. The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34.
In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
