DECOIN (DTEP) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $81,919.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,080,185 coins and its circulating supply is 55,638,158 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

