Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $86.35 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $86.35 million and $4.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00122500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00074297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,198.62 or 0.99637514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.96 or 0.06558399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

