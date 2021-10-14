DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $895,224.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,674,674 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

