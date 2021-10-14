Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.40. 38,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 14,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.