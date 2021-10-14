DeFiner Hits 24-Hour Volume of $203,088.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $203,088.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

