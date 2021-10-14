Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.24. Delek US shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 5,608 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Get Delek US alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $146,000.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.