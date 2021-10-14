Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

