Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.77 ($189.14).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €110.95 ($130.53) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €118.36.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.