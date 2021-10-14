Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 849,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
