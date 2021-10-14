Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 363,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204,188. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

