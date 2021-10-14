DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

XRAY opened at $56.23 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.