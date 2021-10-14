DePay (DEPAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132,961.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. DePay has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $132,961.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,686.17 or 0.99731964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.94 or 0.06500460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

