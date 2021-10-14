Depth Token (DEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,005.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $56,005.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00235759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00096466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

