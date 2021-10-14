Desjardins Upgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to “Buy”

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.