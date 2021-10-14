Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 35,588 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Vectrus worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 725.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $588.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

