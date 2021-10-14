Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ABCB stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

