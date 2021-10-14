Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.56 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

