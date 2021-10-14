Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.13 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,211,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,171,000 after buying an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jabil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,183,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,717,000 after buying an additional 237,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of JBL opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

