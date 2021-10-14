Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,680 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Enel Chile worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 25.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

