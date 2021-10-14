Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Asensus Surgical worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $8,156,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $4,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.