Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE KW opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.