Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of National Presto Industries worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.66. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

