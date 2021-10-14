Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

