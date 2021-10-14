Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $181.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

