Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,803 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

