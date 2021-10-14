Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

