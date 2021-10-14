Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,469 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

