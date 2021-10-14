Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,177 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Domtar worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Domtar by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

