Deutsche Bank AG Sells 185,433 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 185,433 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

