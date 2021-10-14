Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,269 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

