Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.49 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

