Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 784.73 ($10.25).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 671.80 ($8.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 693.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

