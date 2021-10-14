Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,057 ($66.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £81.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,231.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,748. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

