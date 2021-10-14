Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.90 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.90 ($5.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.05 ($8.30).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €5.71 ($6.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.