DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 143.2% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the September 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 762.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $$9.03 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

