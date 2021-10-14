Dharmash Mistry Acquires 2,500 Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55).

Shares of LON RAT traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,938 ($25.32). 31,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

RAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

