Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

DGE opened at GBX 3,617.81 ($47.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £84.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,537.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,420.11. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

