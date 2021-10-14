Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.78 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $5,358.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,636,041 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

