DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $466.02 million and $4.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.00324505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

