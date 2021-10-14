Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

