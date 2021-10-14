Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Digiwage has a market cap of $29,890.02 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

