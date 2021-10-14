Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 96.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $2,036.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 104.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00103426 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

