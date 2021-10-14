Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,259 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $76,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 108.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.