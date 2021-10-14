Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $79,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

