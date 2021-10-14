Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,841 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.18% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $76,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $189,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,005. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

